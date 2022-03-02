Police name husband a person of interest in the case of missing Carmel woman

Ciera Breland Locklair has been missing since Friday night.

A missing Carmel woman's husband has been identified as a person of interest in her case, according to the Carmel Police Department.

The police department released information that Ciera Breland Locklair, 31, was last seen Feb. 25 in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane, near the intersection of Ditch Road and 146th Street in Carmel.

Carmel police worked with the Johns Creek Police Department in Georgia and identified Xavier Breland Jr., 37, as a person of interest in the case.

Xavier Breland Jr. has not been criminally charged in connection to his wife's disappearance, but has been arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County, Georgia, according to Carmel PD.

He is detained at the Hamilton County Jail awaiting extradition back to Georgia, according to Carmel PD.

Johns Creek is about one hour north of Atlanta, while Cowera County is just southwest of the city.

Police described Ciera Breland Locklair as a 5-foot tall, 120-pound woman with blonde hair who was last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts.

People with information on Breland Locklair's whereabouts are asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or Cpl. Eric Rozier with the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-372-8046.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Husband named person of interest in case of missing Carmel woman