Police name man who died in shooting near Lapwai on Friday

May 18—LAPWAI — A 22-year-old Lapwai man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting near Lapwai early Friday last week.

Nez Perce Tribal Police Chief Leotis McCormack confirmed Wednesday that Eli A. "Suge" Albert-Spencer was found dead Friday morning near a residence in the area of Thunder Valley Drive north of Lapwai. Tribal police responded to a complaint of shots fired at 4:43 a.m., and when they arrived they found Albert-Spencer's body in the street.

McCormack said Wednesday police have not yet apprehended a suspect and declined to comment on any other aspect of the investigation, which is being handled jointly by tribal police and the FBI.

"We've had a great response from the community," McCormack said. "If they hear any information, continue to contact our office. Until we do have this person in custody, (people should) remain vigilant and look out for one another and report any suspicious activity. This is an ongoing investigation and we literally have all boots on the ground."

McCormack said earlier that there is no immediate threat to the community. Tribal police and the FBI are investigating it as a homicide, he said.

Anyone with information may contact the tribal law enforcement office at (208) 621-4809 or Detective Jeff Kaltenbaugh at (208) 413-2501.