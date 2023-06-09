Police name man killed by gunfire in Fresno. Woman shot was not intended target, cops say

Fresno police Friday identified the 43-year-old man killed in a shooting that also injured a woman near him who was shot inadvertently.

Police said Ibrahim Muhammad was gunned down about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in southwest Fresno in a neighborhood northwest of Church and Elm avenues.

Police said Thursday the woman and Muhammad had a relationship, but corrected that Friday.

“Detectives believe Muhammad was the intended target and the female victim was standing near him when she was struck,” police said in an Friday update. “Detectives believe Muhammad and the female victim have no association with each other.”

A group of people was in the street on Geneva near Lorena avenues before the violence, police said.

Ibrahim Muhammad, 43, was killed Thursday, June 8, 2023, by gunfire, according to police.

Muhammad was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center, police said. The woman remained at the hospital on Friday in critical by stable condition.

Multiple witnesses left the area after the shooting and before speaking to officers, according to police.

The killing marked the 16th intentional homicide so far this year compared to 25 at the same time last year, according to police.