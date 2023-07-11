Police name men in murder-suicide

Jul. 11—HIGH POINT — Police released the names Tuesday of the two brothers who died in a murder-suicide this past Friday afternoon at a house in east High Point.

High Point Police Department officers found Russell M. Rose, 65, of Archdale dead in the driveway of the house in the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle just after 4 p.m. They found Randall G. Rose, 63, of High Point inside the house, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police haven't released any other information, including any possible motive for the shooting, but recordings of two 911 calls about the shooting indicated that the two men had been arguing.

Police say the investigation remains active but at this time no additional information will be released.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.