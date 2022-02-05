Police name mom, son in fatal Augusta County fire on Purple Cow Road: Update

Two people were killed early Thursday morning in a fire at 761 Purple Cow Road in Augusta County.

A mother and son killed in a fire in January have been named.

Ashley Hudson, 27, and her son, Liam Hudson, 7, died in the Jan. 27 blaze on Purple Cow Road, in the 700 block.

A press release Saturday said Virginia State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office continues to investigate the tragedy.

The fire was reported at 2:20 a.m. Jan. 27.

"The remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy," said a press release.

One man, 25, was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond to be treated for injuries from the fire. Police say the injuries were life-threatening.

At this time, police don't have any information that the blaze was suspicious. However, the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

The deadly fire took place about two months after a Nov. 28 blaze claimed the lives of a man and his daughter in West Augusta.

