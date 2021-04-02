Police name officer who died in attack near US Capitol

Law enforcement investigate the scene after a vehicle charged a barricade at the U.S. Capitol on April 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Police have named the officer who died in the attack near the US Capitol.

Authorities say that Officer William Evans, a member of the United States Capitol Police department for 18 years, died from his injuries on Friday.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant,” said Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman.

Statement on the Loss of USCP Colleague Officer William "Billy" Evans: https://t.co/JMAEbTcbAp pic.twitter.com/DPvkAv5ptO — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

“Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit.

“Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Capitol Attack

Officer Evans was killed and another officer was injured when a male suspect rammed his car into a security barrier, got out and attacked the officers.

The suspect lunged towards the officers with a knife in his hand and was shot and killed.