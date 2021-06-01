Police name suicide victim who died in Union Street standoff last week

Jun. 1—Manchester police have identified the man who killed himself during an hours-long standoff last week in the North End.

Police said Benjamin Bennett, 41, a Manchester resident, was found dead last Wednesday when a drone entered the home at 1454 Union St. at the end of the standoff.

Police released Bennett's name on Tuesday after relatives had been notified. Bennett died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said, citing an autopsy that took place on Friday.

The standoff had nearby residents sheltering in place for hours as police worked to convince Bennett to exit the home.

Newspaper articles and court records show Bennett as a man with multiple run-ins with the law over much of his adult life, beginning with motor vehicle offenses such as driving as a habitual offender in the late 1990s.

But the charges increased in severity. They included drug possession and drunken driving. A first-degree felony assault in 2010 landed Bennett in state prison for a three-year minimum. And the armed robbery of a Rite Aid drug store in 2015 resulted in a another three-year sentence, according to court records.

Plywood covered the windows at 1454 Union St. on Tuesday. Several cars were in the driveway. A man answering the door would not agree to an interview.

The standoff started shortly before 8 a.m. on May 26 when deputies with the U.S. Marshal Service attempted to arrest Bennett with a warrant connected to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigation.

When the deputies arrived, shots were fired from inside the house, and the deputies called in the Manchester police SWAT team and crisis negotiators. Four people left the home, and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg stressed that police never returned fire.

Police eventually deployed an irritant inside the home, and when Bennett did not come out, police sent in the drone, which located Bennett in the basement.

It is the second suicide at the address. Last summer, a man, Barry Lord, killed himself after shooting his girlfriend in a domestic disturbance at the house. Shot in the legs, the woman crawled out to the roadway, where a driver stopped and helped her.