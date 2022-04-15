Police name suspect in case of teen’s body found in Gwinnett County park

Gwinnett County police have named a suspect in the case of a teen who was shot and killed, and her body dumped in a park last year.

Police said they have gotten warrants for Austin Ford, 20, from Lithonia. Ford is being held in Clayton County on unrelated charges and will be brought to Gwinnett County to face felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

Police found the body of a woman, later identified as Tori Lang, 18, from Lithonia, in Yellow River Park last July.

Her body was found in a picnic area.

Her family spoke with Channel 2 after going months without answers about her killing.

Police have not released a motive or more details about the case.

