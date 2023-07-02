Police name suspect in deadly shootout

Jul. 1—The Odessa Police Department has obtained a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony in connection to the June 29 shooting at the Carriage House Apartments, 4310 N. Dixie Blvd.

Kannin Shorter, 18, is wanted in connection to this shooting, an OPD news release stated.

The release detailed he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Shorter is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Crimestoppers. The OPD also is seeking the identity of Shorter's accomplice. This subject is believed to have the nickname of "K-SO." This subject had braids/dreadlocks at the time of the shooting.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke on Friday said a deadly Thursday night shootout was targeted and also a tragedy as the five victims are all teenagers.

One of the five is dead, he said, a 16-year-old male whose name has not been released. He was shot and also ran over at the Carriage House Apartment's parking lot in the 4300 block of Dixie.

"I don't think this is a random act. This was a planned act and I do believe that both parties involved were familiar with each other," Gerke said.

Odessa Police Department officers responded to a call of shots fired and a gunshot victim at the apartments and while officers were responding to the scene, a truck containing multiple victims arrived at Odessa Regional Medical Center. A sergeant was already at this location on an unrelated call and quickly confirmed the victims were involved in the shooting at Carriage House.

Five people suffering from gunshot wounds were rushed into the hospital where one of them, a 16-year-old male, was pronounced dead. One was transported to Medical Center Hospital.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Carriage House Apartments. There was a 16-year-old in the driver's seat of a white GMC Sierra, a 16-year-old in the front passenger seat, 17-year-old Jay McLarity, was in the back left passenger seat and a 16-year-old male was deceased.

Gerke said the subjects that approached the white GMC Sierra were a 16-year-old male who sustained several gunshot wounds and was run over by the truck and two males with no age listed.

"There were multiple shots fired by multiple people," Gerke said Friday.

He declined to release what kind of weapons were used.

Gerke said they have an idea of the motive, but are going to keep that "internal right now because I think the motivation involved in the shooting will affect the outcome of the investigation."

"The call came out to us as a drive-by shooting with possibly one victim and when we arrived on the scene we did find a victim. Officers applied medical attention, tourniquets, that sort of thing to that victim. OFR responded to that scene and did transport to Medical Center Hospital," Gerke said.