Police name suspect in deadly Super 8 Motel shooting, search ongoing

LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces police have named a suspect in an Aug. 10 shooting at a Super 8 Motel that left one person dead and another injured.

In a Thursday news release, the Las Cruces Police Department said they are searching for Alfred Marquez, 34, whom investigators believe is responsible for the shooting, which occurred just before 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday in a room on the third floor of the motel at 245 La Posada Lane.

Police have a warrant for Marquez's arrest. He is charged with a first-degree felony count of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm.

Though law enforcement was able to recover what is believed to be Marquez's Chevrolet pickup truck in the village of Doña Ana following the shooting, Marquez has not been located, LCPD said.

Marquez is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 215 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators said he is still believed to be armed with a firearm and should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 575-526-0795.

Police also identified one of the two victims shot during the incident. Though both men were transported to the hospital, 35-year-old Eddie Carbajal died shortly after arriving there, police said. The other victim is a 24-year-old man whom LCPD did not immediately identify. The 24-year-old reportedly "received emergency care and was released from the hospital."

Police believe the shooting occurred due to an "ongoing dispute between Marquez and one of the victims."

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police name Super 8 Motel shooting suspect, search ongoing