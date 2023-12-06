Police name suspect in fatal shooting of 51-year-old Fresno man at apartment complex

Fresno police Tuesday named Phillip Bautista 18, as a suspect in the homicide of Luis Valencia, 51, who was shot on Nov. 27 and died at Community Regional Medical Center..

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. at the Parc Grove Commons complex on Clinton Avenue between First and Fresno streets. Officers said the shooting may have followed a disturbance and the complex. Life-saving efforts by police were attempted before Valencia was taken to the hospital.

Police called for anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bautista to contact Homicide Detectives Vic Miranda at 559-621-2452 or Detective Jake Adney at 559-621-2445.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Luis Valencia