Police name a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a North Miami man walking to work

Two and a half months after the hit-and-run that killed a 51-year-old man as he walked across Biscayne Boulevard on his way to work, Miami-Dade police have a suspect.

Now, they’d like to know where to find 25-year-old Sean McEvoy.

Cesar Peñaherrera, a Bronx native living in North Miami, was crossing U.S. 1 at Northeast 114th Street around 5:20 a.m. May 23, Miami-Dade police say.

Cesar Peñaherrera was killed May 23, 2022 in a hit-and-run.

“Mr. Herrera was utilizing the crosswalk when a red Volkswagen Jetta struck him, vaulting him onto the roadway,” Miami-Dade police traffic homicide detective Eduardo Diaz says in a video put out by the department as part of its “Help Us Catch a Murderer” series. “Mr. Herrera was just walking to work early in the morning, as many of us do, when he was struck by a vehicle that left him on the roadway, causing his death.”

The possible reward for information leading to McEvoy’s arrest is $5,000. Anybody with that information can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).