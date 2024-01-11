Police name victim in Dec. 9 homicide at Western Avenue home in Green Bay

GREEN BAY - Police on Thursday identified the man killed Dec. 9 after a fight at a home on the west side of Green Bay.

Michael Hubbard, 30, died in a home in the 1700 block of Western Avenue. Owen Backus of Green Bay is charged in Hubbard's death.

Backus was charged Dec. 21 with first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, Backus told police that a man broke into his house "and came after him with a wrench."

Officers found Hubbard unconsicous on the floor with a shirt over his face and cords around his neck and head. Officers gave CPR, but Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene, the complaint states.

Backus and Hubbard knew each other and had mutual friends, according to the complaint.

Hubbard, who lived in Green Bay, had been dropped off at Backus' house and was "re-arranging the house and had taken things off the walls" to paint while Backus went to shower, according to the complaint.

Backus told officers he and Hubbard got into a physical fight after Hubbard allegedly attacked him with the wrench while Backus was in the shower and was "relentless" about attacking him, the complaint says.

Backus is being held at Brown County Jail on $1 million bail.

He was also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping for committing a crime while out on bond for a case with charges of disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Police said an investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay police identify victim in Dec. 9 homicide on west side