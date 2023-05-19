Police name woman killed in domestic violence shooting in KCK; say man died by suicide

Police identified a woman killed in a late Thursday night shooting that left two people dead and two people injured at a Kansas City, Kansas, home.

Kristy C. Thow, 29, was killed in a shooting police think stemmed from a domestic violence incident. Police have not named the man, who also died, but referred to him as a suspect and think he may have died by suicide, according to Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Another woman was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition, he said.

Police responded to the shooting shortly before 11 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of North 123rd Street and found three women outside the house with critical injuries. They were taken to a hospital where one of them died. One had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police discovered the man dead inside the house, Tomasic said.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s major case unit is investigating the shooting and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).