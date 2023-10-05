Police name woman killed by Las Cruces officer

The Las Cruces Police Department has identified a woman killed this week by one of its officers as 45-year-old Teresa Gomez.

Gomez was killed on Oct. 3 around 4:45 a.m., according to Las Cruces Police, when she came into contact with an officer patrolling the area on a bicycle. The release also said that Gomez drove a black 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer with a passenger inside when she and the unidentified LCPD officer came in contact.

Police have not said how the contact was initiated, who initiated it or provided any justification for the shooting.

Instead, LCPD said in two news releases and a news conference that "at some point during the contact, the officer discharged at least one round that struck the woman," adding that witnesses needed to be interviewed before more details could be provided.

On Wednesday, LCPD released the passenger's name and said they'd arrested him.

Jesus Garcia, 38, was arrested on multiple warrants, police said. A search of court records shows that Garcia has pending charges in municipal court, pending felony drug charges, and a burglary charge in district and magistrate court, respectively.

Garcia has not been convicted of those charges. However, the three courts said he'd failed to appear and issued arrested warrants, including one with a $10,000 secured bond in district court.

