Police name woman who was swept away during storm

Police have named a grandmother who died after she was swept away in an Angus river during Storm Babet.

The body of Wendy Taylor, 57, was recovered from the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, at about 16:00 on Thursday.

She was reported missing at 13:45 as parts of the country were hit by torrential rain and severe winds.

Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

In a statement, released through Police Scotland, Ms Taylor's family said: "We are absolutely heartbroken to lose Wendy in such tragic circumstances and are still struggling to come to terms with it.

"Wendy was a beautiful, kind, funny and caring person.

"She was a ray of sunshine for everyone who was fortunate enough to know her."

The family thanked Police Scotland and singled out Paul Morgan, of Police Mountain Rescue, who recovered Ms Taylor's body.

The statement added: "Wendy was the beloved wife, best friend and soulmate in life to George, mother to James, Sally and Susanna and Granny to India and George.

"Thank you to all of our extended family and friends for supporting us through this indescribably difficult time."

A 56-year-old man was killed on the same day after a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus.

The storm has also claimed two lives in England, a man in his 60s in Shropshire and a woman in her 80s in Chesterfield.

A man who is said to have been trapped in a vehicle in floodwater in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire, remains missing.