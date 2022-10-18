Police: Nanticoke man steals two vehicles

Oct. 18—JACKSON TWP. — A Nanticoke man facing charges he shot out windows at Lake Lehman High School was arrested Sunday on allegations he crashed a stolen vehicle leaving behind an intoxicated friend only to steal another vehicle.

Eugene Robert Paisley, 19, of East Main Street, was encountered by Kingston Township police slumped over the steering wheel of a 2013 Kia Soranto reportedly stolen from a residence on Hillside Road, less than one mile from where he crashed a 2016 Hyundai Tuscon down a steep embankment in the area of Chase Road and Hillside Road in Jackson Township, according to court records.

Jackson Township police allege Paisley stole the Hyundai, owned by his step-father in Nanticoke.

Paisley allegedly told his mother he was going to a college party prior to taking the Hyundai without permission.

Court records say Paisley is free on $40,000 bail he posted Aug. 19 after Lehman Township police charged him with shooting out windows at Lake Lehman High School on July 26.

For the latest incident Sunday, Paisley was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort on charges of theft, receiving stolen property, prohibited offensive weapons, loitering and prowling at night, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, reckless endangerment, failure to notify police of an accident and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was also cited with several traffic offenses.

Paisley was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Jackson Township police encountered a 2016 Hyundai crashed down a steep embankment at Chase Road and Hillside Road at about 2:15 a.m. A passenger in the vehicle was stopped walking in the roadway as it appeared he vomited on himself and reeked of an alcoholic beverage.

Police said the Hyundai is registered to Paisley's step-father in Nanticoke who did not give anyone permission to take the vehicle.

A pair of brass knuckles was allegedly found inside the wrecked Hyundai.

About six hours after the crash, Kingston Township police encountered Paisley slumped over the steering wheel of a 2013 Kia Soranto in the 500 block of Memorial Highway at about 8:30 a.m.

Paisley was identified by his driver's license.

Police said the Kia was stolen from a residence on Hillside Road less than one mile from where the Hyundai had crashed, the complaint says.