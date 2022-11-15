Police: Nashua man fired gun multiple times on Everett Turnpike

Nov. 15—A Nashua man was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple shots into the woods along the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack late Monday night.

Matthew D. Lowman, 24, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm.

The incident began shortly before midnight when state police got a call from a woman who told them she was in a vehicle that was driving erratically on the turnpike and she was concerned for her safety, according to a news release form state police.

Troopers were unable to intercept the vehicle on the highway, but state police and Nashua officers later located it at a Nashua residence and checked on the safety of the woman involved.

Investigators learned that the driver, identified as Lowman, had pulled over while traveling southbound on the highway, gotten out of the vehicle and fired four to five rounds into the tree line.

Troopers later determined the location of the incident was in the area of mile marker 10.2, but a search of the area found that no injuries or damage had occurred.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Trooper Kyle Foster by phone at 603-223-8492 or by email at Kyle.B.Foster@dos.nh.gov.