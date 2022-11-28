Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6

A New Hampshire woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening a fellow motel guest with a gun after an argument Sunday night.

Michelle M. Lagasse, 53, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening.

Nashua Police say they responded to the Motel 6 on Spit Brook Road around 11:16 p.m. for a report of threats made against one of the motel’s guests. Arriving officers made a victim who claims a woman had threatened her with a firearm after a verbal dispute, according to authorities.

After a brief investigation, officers identified Lagasse as the offending party and arrested her. Police also recovered a gun believed to have been used during the altercation.

Officials say Lagasse and the victim didn’t know each other.

Lagasse was released on $250 cash bail and is set to be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court Southern District on December 29th. She is also ordered to stay away from Motel 6 and is prohibited from owning any deadly weapons while out on bail.

