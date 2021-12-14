Police: Nashville man charged with vehicular homicide in Tuesday's I-65 crash

Police are charging a Nashville man with vehicular homicide following a Tuesday morning crash on Interstate 65, which killed one person.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kendre Howard, 33, after he lost control of his vehicle on a ramp between Interstate 65 and Interstate 40 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Nashville police.

Police said Howard's vehicle crossed a grass median and went airborne, striking a car driven by Tony Whitlow, 53, of Brentwood, which then caused both vehicles to hit another car.

Whitlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nashville police said Howard was suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the crash. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for minor injuries following the accident.

After his release from the hospital, Howard will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and several other charges.

