Police: Nashville shops Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, more targeted as Black Friday nears

Shoplifting has been an issue facing retail businesses for years, but police say the amount of merchandise that's being stolen and the way suspects are taking it is what's setting several recent crimes apart as Middle Tennessee's malls prepare for the busiest shopping season of the year.

Antioch's Tanger Outlets, the city's newest shopping destination, has been open for less than a month, and it has already seen high-end merchandise stolen from one of its stores.

A man and woman grabbed thousands of dollars worth of jackets and walked out of Michael Kors without paying at about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, according to Nashville police spokesperson Brooke Reese. She says high-end stores are becoming targets for thieves looking to do one of two things: cash out by selling the stolen goods or live a life of luxury by keeping the items for themselves.

Nashville police officers are working with Tanger security to track down the suspects in the Michael Kors case. A cash reward of $5,000 is being offered by the mall for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects, and Nashville police said in a release they will face felony theft charges when caught.

Under Tennessee law, shoplifting is a misdemeanor offense if the value of stolen goods is less than $1,000. Suspects face felony charges if the stolen goods are valued at more than $1,000, and the severity of the charges, and the resulting penalties upon conviction, increase along with the value of the stolen property, the law says.

"Security is a top priority for Tanger Nashville. Safety and security programs at the center include measures that are both seen and unseen, and all efforts are supported by local law enforcement," Tanger Outlets management said in a statement.

"We will continue ongoing communication with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and retailer security counterparts to share information and data to support our programs and protocol. Tanger maintains a zero-tolerance policy, which is also enforced by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department."

The Tanger theft was not isolated. It was just the latest. And despite security measures that include staffing and drones, Tanger's first major theft happened in front of a store full of people.

Beefing up patrol in Green Hills

The same scenario has played out numerous times at The Mall at Green Hills, which has experienced a rash of high-dollar thefts this year involving at least six people that began as early as January targeting stores like Zara, Louis Vuitton, Nordstrom, Burberry and Dillard's.

In June, a 24-year-old man was arrested on six warrants in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars in merchandise. Police said he was among eight suspects identified in February that operated by cutting off security wires and taking handbags before staff confronted the group, which later fled the mall.

High-end retailers at The Mall at Green Hills have been targeted by would-be thieves since 2021, Metro Nashville police said.

Department officials say they do not track specific data on thefts involving high-end merchandise. But, this year, officers investigated three separate thefts at the Mall at Green Hills in July, one in September and one in October, all involving different suspects and merchandise, according to reports.

Another of the city's most popular shopping spots, Opry Mills, hasn't reported any recent thefts, Reese said.

And while police can respond to calls for service at shopping malls, Reese said each mall has its own security team, and individual stores have staffs that act as a first line of defense.

"We've done quite a bit of community policing in that area, extra patrols and things of that nature," Reese said of the Tanger Outlets. "More than half the calls for service are just us proactively policing that area."

But merchandise theft continues to trend despite added securities.

Reese said it seems to be a national issue, something police in Middle Tennessee are aware of and trying to thwart.

In 2022, The National Retail Federation reported that retail crime accounted for more than $112 billion in industry losses, and more retailers in the United States believe that organized retail crime was a higher priority in 2023 (78.1%) compared to 2022 (70.7%).

Tennessee almost made the top 10 list for areas most impacted by retail theft, missing it by a very slim margin, according to a new study by Forbes Advisor, The Volunteer State came in at number 11 with a score of 67.18/100.

In 2021, the total value of stolen goods per resident was $246.85. Tennessee experienced 1,653 theft incidents per 100,000 residents in 2021, the most recent data shows.

In Nashville, police have installed sky cameras to better identify theft suspects in addition to working extra patrols.

"It's something that we respond to proactively," Reese said. Stores are also trying to be proactive by hiring additional security staff, especially for Black Friday and holiday shopping, and police are encouraging more of that, she said.

Reporter Diana Leyva contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville PD: Tanger Outlets, high-end shops targeted before holidays