Police: Nashville woman indicted in 1-year-old niece's overdose death arrested

A Nashville woman charged in the drug-related death of her 1-year-old niece has been arrested, police reported.

Christy Shadowens, 48, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Greenbrier, Tennessee, on Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Alayna Shadowens, 1, had been staying with her aunt at her Nashville home for several days when she was found unresponsive and not breathing on Jan. 27, 2021, MNPD said. She died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

PREVIOUSLY: Nashville aunt, boyfriend indicted on murder charges in 1-year-old niece's fatal meth overdose

A medical examiner later determined the child died of methamphetamine toxicity. Police said they determined Shadowens and her boyfriend, 41-year-old Ronald Spencer, were the sole care providers for Alayna when she died and are responsible for narcotics found in the home.

Shadowens and Spencer were indicted on first-degree felony murder and aggravated child neglect charges in the child's death, according to MNPD. Police said Spencer has been jailed since March 3 on unrelated drug charges.

Both are being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, MNPD said. Shadowens is due to appear in court on April 11 and Spencer is due to appear on April 20, records show.

