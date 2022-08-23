Police: Naugatuck man who allegedly forced a child to eat feces arrested on multiple new child abuse charges

Warning: The details of child abuse in this story are graphic.

A Naugatuck man was arrested on multiple charges of child abuse as he awaits trial on previous allegations, according to police.

Kevin Grant, 33, was arrested in October of 2020 on child endangerment and abuse charges. He is awaiting trial in that case after pleading not guilty, according to court records. On May 13, 2022, the Naugatuck Police Department learned of additional allegations and an additional warrant for his arrest was obtained. .

The warrant affidavit detailed instances of alleged child abuse where Grant abused his children, aged 5 to 11, or made them watch their sibling’s abuse, police said.

Some of the instances included in the affidavit were Grant allegedly beating his children with a belt so they could not walk, according to police, as well allegedly giving the children bats with thumb tacks attached to them and forcing them to hit each other with them.

One child was allegedly put in a closet as a form of punishment and was given only a box to use for waste elimination, the warrant says. He then allegedly forced his child to defecate in the box and eat his own feces while his siblings were forced to watch, police said.

There are also cases of Grant allegedly putting firecrackers in one of his child’s pants and watching as they were set off, according to police.

Grant was arrested on Aug. 10 at Superior Court in Waterbury. He is charged with reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a child and intentional cruelty to persons, according to police.

Grant is free on a $50,000 bond and appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 11. Online records show he is due back in court Oct. 5.