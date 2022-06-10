Police: Naugatuck resident interrupts burglary in progress in their home

A Naugatuck resident interrupted a burglary in progress at their home on Osborn Road on Thursday evening, according to police.

Naugatuck police were dispatched to the home after 5:30 p.m. They believed the suspects were still in the residence and armed. After calling for more officers and police K-9′s, it was determined that the suspects fled the home before police arrived, police said.

Initial investigations suggest the victim may have been targeted, police said.

Police continued to monitor the area but did not believe there was a threat to the community. The incident remains under investigation by Naugatuck detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.