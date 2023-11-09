Can police in NC open a package dropped off in my mailbox? Here’s what the law says

If a package is left out on your porch for too long, some people may be tempted to see what’s inside.

But can police in North Carolina open a package dropped off at your house?

Opening someone else’s mail is a crime due to protections under the Constitution, and anyone found guilty of the charge — including police — can face up to five years in federal prison.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, “letters and parcels are protected against search and seizure under the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution, and, as such, cannot be opened without a search warrant.”

However, law enforcement can open your mail if they believe its contents violate federal law after obtaining a warrant, according to the USPIS.

Evidence that is obtained as the result of an illegal search, without a search warrant or violating a person’s reasonable expectation of privacy, generally cannot be used as evidence in a court of law.

What items aren’t allowed to be shipped by mail?

The following items are never allowed to be shipped by mail, according to the United States Postal Service:

Air bags

Ammunition

Explosives

Gasoline

Liquid mercury

Marijuana

Other items, such as live animals, cremated remains and perfumes are allowed to be sent by mail, but certain rules must be followed, according to the USPS.

What to know about the search warrant

Police can search your mail with a warrant, an order that is signed by a judge that gives them the right to search a specific place for specific objects or materials for a criminal investigation, according to LegalMatch.

To have a search warrant issued, the officer must show that probable cause exists.

“This means there must be some basis for the belief that evidence is connected with a crime on the property or premises,” LegalMatch says. “In terms of searching your mail, the search warrant can only be established if there was probable cause to look through the mail, and it was granted by a judge or magistrate.”

When is a search warrant not required?

According to LegalMatch, police may be able to open mail without a warrant if:

A suspect is fleeing the police.

There is a danger that incriminating evidence may be lost or destroyed.

The evidence is in plain view of law enforcement.

Law enforcement received consent from either the person who is being searched, or the owner of the property that is being searched.

The search is associated with a valid arrest.