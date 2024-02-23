Police say nearly $60,000 stolen from Staunton man, suspect extradited from Texas

STAUNTON — Authorities extradited a suspect from Texas earlier this week amid allegations he stole nearly $60,000 from a Staunton man, according to police.

The suspect is facing 48 charges.

Dwayne E. Delph, 64, of Temple, Texas, was arrested on 24 charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and 24 charges of embezzlement.

Sgt. Butch Shifflett, a spokesperson for the Staunton Police Department, said an arrest report indicated that Delph allegedly began withdrawing money from a male relative's bank account in 2018. The alleged thefts continued into 2023. The victim is in his late 60s, Shifflett said.

Approximately $56,000 was stolen, according to the arrest report. Delph allegedly stole the funds through numerous transactions while in Texas. Shifflett said Delph reportedly had access to his relative's bank account.

An investigation was launched after police were contacted by Adult Protective Services.

Following his arrest in Texas, on Tuesday the United States Marshals Service extradited Delph to Virginia, according to Shifflett.

He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

