Police: Nearly all power restored in Gaylord after tornado

·2 min read

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — Nearly all of the power lost following a deadly tornado that killed two people and flattened parts of a northern Michigan community has been restored, state police said Sunday.

Police also said that everyone has been accounted for in Gaylord where Friday afternoon's EF3 also left more than 40 people injured. Authorities had said Saturday that they were not able to account for one person.

Cleanup continued Sunday in the town of 4,200 people about 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

About 6,100 utility customers in Otsego County, where Gaylord is the county seat, lost power due to Friday’s storms, according to Jackson-based Consumers Energy. State police said Sunday that electricity has been restored to 99% of utility customers in Gaylord.

The tornado packed winds of 140 mph that tore roofs and walls from businesses and largely destroyed a mobile home park.

Such storms are uncommon in northern Michigan. State police Lt. Derrick Carroll has said the city doesn’t have tornado sirens, though anyone with a mobile phone got a “code red” warning from the weather service about 10 minutes before the tornado hit.

The Nottingham Forest mobile home park was one of the first places hit by the tornado. Two residents, described by police as being in their 70s, were killed.

Some trailers in the mobile home park were picked up and tossed about by the EF3 tornado. The National Weather Service rates tornados on a scale of 0-5.

Gaylord City Councilman Vic Ouellette told the Petoskey News-Review that flying debris cracked his wife's vertebrae as the couple sheltered in their basement.

“I watched her literally get slammed with debris and particles from the flooring,” he said. “The wall slapped her on the back and knocked her down with stuff going on top of her.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gaylord Tornado Aftermath

    Gaylord Tornado Aftermath

  • Gaylord residents grapple with the aftermath of violent, rare tornado that left two dead

    Two are dead and 44 injured from a violent tornado that touched down in Gaylord Friday. Still stunned, residents have begun to clear the wreckage.

  • Rare northern Michigan tornado kills 1, injures more than 40

    A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 40 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. The twister hit Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people roughly 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, at around 3:45 p.m. Mike Klepadlo, who owns the car repair shop Alter-Start North, said he and his workers took cover in a bathroom.

  • Here was the path of the Gaylord tornado that left two dead, 44 injured

    The Michigan State Police shared the path of the Gaylord, Michigan tornado, which left collapsed buildings and damaged homes in its wake.

  • Two dead, 44 injured in Michigan tornado that tore through homes and businesses

    Two people have died and 44 others were injured when a rare tornado struck Northern Michigan on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

  • Gaylord tornado kills 2, injures 44: What we know

    A tornado touched down in Gaylord and tore through the northern Michigan town, killing two people and injuring dozens.

  • Tornado causes fire, destruction in Michigan

    STORY: The National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF3 with 140 mile per hour winds.Two people were reported killed and 44 injured.

  • 1 killed after tornado touches down in Gaylord during thunderstorm

    The National Weather Service in Gaylord issued a tornado warning for northeastern Otsego County and northwestern Montmorency County.

  • Iraqi court postpones smuggling case against Briton, German

    An Iraqi court Sunday postponed the trial of two European tourists charged with antiquities smuggling after their lawyers argued more information was needed about the ancient shards found in their possession. The defense team for German national Volker Waldman filed a motion in court saying there was insufficient information about the value of the pieces Iraqi officials found on him. Baghdad's felony court postponed the case until June 6.

  • Dr. Jha urges Congress to fund 'new generation' of COVID vaccines for possible fall surge

    The Biden administration is planning for a likely wave of COVID-19 infections this fall and winter by ensuring both a "new generation" of vaccines and access to treatment and testing, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on Sunday -- but he stressed that plan depended on congressional funding. "We have the resources," Jha told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

  • School counselors sound cry for help after Buffalo shooting

    Every school, it seems, has a moment that crystallizes the crisis facing America’s youth and the pressure it is putting on educators.

  • 27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in Maryland

    Twenty seven people suffered minor injuries Sunday after a bus crashed and rolled on I-95 north of Baltimore, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Officials said that 15 of the 27 people injured were taken to local hospitals. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is being investigated by Maryland State Police, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.

  • Austria's president seeks reelection after turbulent term

    Austria's 78-year-old president said Sunday that he will seek reelection later this year, following a term that has seen him pilot the Alpine country through repeated political upheaval. Alexander Van der Bellen, a liberal politician who once led the Green party, said on Twitter that Austria and Europe face turbulent times because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, their impact on the economy and the challenges of climate change. The Austrian president serves a six-year term.

  • Key report into Johnson's 'partygate' to be published

    A highly-anticipated report into the British government's “partygate” coronavirus lockdown scandal that could determine Prime Minister Boris Johnson's political fortunes is set to be published this week, after months of delay. Senior civil servant Sue Gray, who has been tasked with investigating multiple lockdown-flouting gatherings at Johnson's official residence and other government sites, is widely expected to release her findings within days. Claims that Johnson and his staff enjoyed illegal office parties while millions in the country stuck to strict COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021 have dogged Johnson's Conservative government since they first surfaced late last year.

  • OPINION: A patriotic name won't hide the danger of 'permitless carry'

    Permitless carry is a dangerous measure that would put more guns into the hands of people who should not have them and only further fuel gun violence.

  • LA Senator Cassidy says maternal mortality rate isn’t that bad if you discount Black women

    Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, which reports the nation’s second-worst maternal mortality rate, told Politico that the state’s “outlier” numbers […] The post LA Senator Cassidy says maternal mortality rate isn’t that bad if you discount Black women appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Jif peanut butter recalled over salmonella concerns

    At least 14 people across 12 states have become sick, and two were hospitalized, according to​ the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • German weather service says storm generated 3 tornadoes

    A storm that swept across parts of Germany generated three tornadoes, the country's weather service said Saturday. One of them left a trail of destruction and more than 40 people injured in a western city. Meteorologists had warned of heavy rainfall, hail and strong gusts of wind in western and central Germany on Friday, and people in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia were advised to stay home.

  • Deadly tornado hits Gaylord

    At least one person has died and 44 others were injured after a tornado touched down in Otsego County on Friday, Michigan State Police said.

  • Baby formula shortages, rape, abortion? We all know who should take the blame

    It’s pretty simple, according to the author of this letter to the editor. | Opinion