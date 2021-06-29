Police negotiating with armed man in standoff at Eagle apartment. Here’s what we know

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Police are at the scene of an armed standoff in Eagle after officers tried to arrest a man on outstanding warrants earlier in the day.

According to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, police are negotiating with an armed suspect who is inside an apartment just off Sourth 2nd Street and south of Heritage Park.

The standoff began after officers tried to arrest the man on “several” felony warrants on Tuesday, officials said.

Drivers should avoid the area while the situation is ongoing.