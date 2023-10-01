Police negotiation with man accused of making threats in a Columbia home ends peacefully

An armed man accused of making threats and barricaded inside a home has surrendered peacefully, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Update: Peaceful ending on Mountain Drive. After #ColumbiaPDSC negotiators talked w/the barricaded man since approx. 10:30 this morning, he surrendered peacefully. Name & charges will be released momentarily. pic.twitter.com/9h0vzNnJeJ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 1, 2023

Police and crisis negotiators were called to the 4300 block of Mountain Drive in north Columbia for a report of an armed man accused of making threats and refusing to come out of a home, police said.

Officers have not confirmed what weapon the unidentified man might have or the nature of the threats. The original call for emergency services came shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Officers had worked to peacefully negotiate with the man since 10:30 a.m., police say.

Residents were being asked to stay inside, and no one was allowed in or out of the nearby area.

No injuries have been reported.

To maintain public safety and the safety of Columbia police officers, more information will be available when the incident is resolved, the department said.

#ColumbiaPDSC Crisis Negotiators have been called to the 4300 block of Mountain Dr. for a report of an armed man accused of making threats & refusing to come out of a home. Officers received a #Shotspotter alert for the incident location. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/27hZS5vW4c — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 1, 2023