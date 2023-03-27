A tense standoff between law enforcement and a single man has been going on since before noon.

Houma Police Department, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office and State Police are at Houma Colonial Village, negotiating with a man held up in his apartment.

A police chase earlier this morning led to the situation. According to Sheriff Tim Soignet, the man is threatening to hurt himself.

According to Chief of Police Travis Theriot, it is unknown if the man is armed or not, but they must treat the situation as if he is.

Law enforcement are not releasing his name at this time.

NAACP President Jerome Boykin speaks with man held up in apartment as police negotiate with a man down. Event has been ongoing since before noon at Colonial Appartments in Houma.

Theriot said the man they believe to be inside the apartment has numerous outstanding warrants.

Tensions are runing high as the crowd watches two law enforcement with AR style rifles trained on the apartment.

Relatives who would not give their names said he is afraid to leave the apartment because he said police beat him last time. They also would not name him.

He requested NAACP President Jerome Boykin who is on the phone talking to the man.

"All you got to do is come out," Boykin said. "I got your back"

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Police negotiating standoff at Colonial Apartments