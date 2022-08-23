Police negotiation happening now on North Ocean Boulevard

Myrtle Beach police officers are currently negotiating with an unknown person who is barricaded at the Happy Holiday motel on 507 North Ocean Boulevard, according to a tweet from the department.

“The area is secure and officers will remain on scene while the incident is ongoing,” the tweet read.

The negotiation appears to be happening on the second floor of the motel.

A woman staying on the third floor said she was woken up around 7 a.m. by a police officer knocking on her door and asking her to leave the hotel.

Law enforcement is asking that drivers take alternate routes.

The Sun News is seeking more information.