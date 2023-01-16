Police negotiations, K-9’s bite lead to arrest of shooting suspect at Citrus Heights apartments

Dominique Williams
·2 min read

Officers used a police dog to help arrest a man following a reported shooting this weekend in Citrus Heights.

Police responded Saturday to an apartment complex on the 8000 block of Sunrise East Way, the Citrus Heights Police Department stated in a Sunday news release.

The department’s dispatch center received multiple reports that one man had shot at another, though it was unclear if anyone had been hit by gunfire.

Upon arriving about 10:30 p.m, officers located a person in a common area of the complex who was pointing a weapon “indiscriminately,” according to the release. The handgun, police said, was equipped with a mounted light.

The man retreated to an apartment, police said, leading to negotiations for his surrender as other agencies came to assist the Citrus Heights officers.

Talks last hours, three people emerge

After several hours, three people came out of the apartment, the department said. Two were determined to be uninvolved in the shooting and the third, police said, was the man who they said had earlier been waving the gun.

Police said the man became uncooperative and resisted arrest. Officers released the K-9 and the man was bitten by the dog, according to police, before being taken into custody. After treatment for the bite, the release said, the man was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The name of the man and the charges he faces were not released.

Casings, gun among evidence allegedly found

Investigators said they found several spent shell casings near the apartment and after serving a search warrant, discovered a handgun that matched the caliber of the casings. No shooting victim has been found.

“I am very proud of the restraint and sound tactics utilized by the officers involved in this incident,” Chief of Police Alex Turcotte said. “Incidents like these are extremely dangerous for the public and law enforcement and we are pleased at the peaceful outcome.”

Any witnesses with information regarding the case are encouraged to contact the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500.

