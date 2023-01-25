Police net 11 pounds of marijuana and a firearm in arrest of two Columbus men

Two Columbus men have been arrested after police found over 11 pounds of Marijuana and a firearm, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Bilal Ragsdale and Jarome Laster were both arrested and charged Monday for Trafficking in Marijuana. One man faces a firearm charge and both face other driving charges, according to jail records.

Both men were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident, according to the MCSO’s Facebook page.

No other information was available.