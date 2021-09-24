Police: Newburyport seeing spike in vehicle break-ins

Sep. 24—NEWBURYPORT — Local police urge residents to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables since the number of break-ins has skyrocketed over the last three to four weeks.

Lt. Matthew Simons said Thursday that between 15 and 20 vehicles — all unlocked — have been hit over the last month. The number may be even higher since Simons said the figure represented only reported break-ins.

In each case, thieves made off with loose change and bills, he said. The thefts have taken place mostly in the city's South End with sporadic thefts reported on Cherry Street and in the Oakland Street area.

"It's a crime of opportunity," Simons said, adding that police inspectors are investigating the cases but have not found a suspect.

Simons said the spike in cases is rare but elevated rates of break-ins tend to happen at least once a year.

A check of the Newburyport Police Department's logs show the most recent incidents were reported Thursday morning on Franklin and Prospect streets.

The Cherry Street break-in was caught on video, a copy of which was circulated around the neighborhood where it took place.

Cherry Street resident Jennie Donahue, who is running unopposed for the Ward 2 city councilor seat Nov. 2, said she advised neighbors to keep their car doors locked and if they have outdoor sensor lights, to put them on at night.

"We have noticed more lights on at all of our neighbors' homes since the incident here in the Back Bay neighborhood," she said in a statement. "So I would like to strongly advise everyone in the city to do the same to deter these types of incidents."

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.