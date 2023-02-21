Police: Newly-installed license plate reader ‘intentionally’ destroyed; Suspect sought

A newly installed automatic license plate reader camera was destroyed in a crash over the weekend and police believe it was done intentionally.

Dayton police responded to a reported crash in the 600 block of Summit Square Sunday, where witnesses said the camera had been run over on purpose.

“There is video of the car intentionally striking the newly installed Flock camera at Summit Square,” a Dayton Police Department spokesperson told News Center 7 Tuesday.

Officers have located the car; it was towed and is being held by investigators.

“The cameras are expensive and can vary in price. It will be out of service until it is replaced,” the spokesperson said.

No one has been arrested or taken into custody. Dayton police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. If you have information that can help, call 937-333-COPS.