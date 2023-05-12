Police say Newnan man used hidden cameras, shot upskirt videos of women at Walmart, Target and more

Police have arrested a man they say used hidden recording devices to take upskirt photos and videos of women at several retail stores including Target and Walmart in Newnan.

Police said Jesse Daniel Kline, 34, was caught recording under dressing room doors at Plato’s Closet on April 25.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators executed a search warrant and found evidence that indicates Kline has been recording women at businesses including Plato’s Closet, TJ Maxx, Publix, Target and Walmart.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said they believe the incidents occurred over the course of several days last month. Kline was arrested on May 1 and charged with one count of Peeping Tom. More charges could follow, police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone who has information or feels that they may be a victim is asked to contact Sgt. Daniel Godrey at 770-254-2355.