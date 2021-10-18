Police say Newport News man was shot to death while driving in Chesapeake

Authorities have identified a Newport News man shot and killed while driving early Sunday morning in Chesapeake.

Tavis McLean, 19, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Chesapeake police received separate reports at 1:28 a.m. about shots fired in the area of Indian River Road and Sparrow Road and a car crash with injuries at Indian River Road and Oaklette Drive.

When officers arrived, they found McLean had gunshot wounds and was unconscious and unresponsive, according to a news release from police. McLean was taken to a hospital.

Police say the car had multiple bullet holes and was found on a raised median. McLean was the only person in the car.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3tips.com.

