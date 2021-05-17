POLICE NEWS:
May 17—A house was heavily damaged near downtown Goshen early Saturday morning.
Goshen firefighters responded to the scene at 214 E. Clinton St. around 5:30 a.m. One person was home at the time and was able to escape the fire before firefighters arrived, Battalion Chief Scott McDowell said. No injuries were reported.
The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes, McDowell said.
The cause is under investigation.
RAPE/SEXUAL BATTERY
Goshen Police found a 25-year-old victim at 4:18 p.m. on Saturday to an area along State Road 4 in Goshen. The victim reported a possible rape/sexual battery by a known suspect. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.
DOMESTIC BATTERY/INTERFERENCE WITH THE REPORTING OF A CRIME/INTIMIDATION
Goshen Police were dispatched at 12:27 a.m. Sunday to an address in the 2200 block of College Avenue in reference to a domestic fight.
Once on scene, police identified, Ali Al Gerbi, 31-year-old male, of 2202 College Avenue, Goshen, as having battered a known female who he was in a relationship with. The female, 18-years-old of Goshen, reported a complaint of pain and had minor apparent injuries.
She was transported by police to Goshen Hospital for treatment and evaluation. Ali was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a person handed an employee a note which demanded money at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 2:35 p.m. Saturday. No other details were provided in the police report.
CRASH
A pickup truck driven by Roger Dickess, New Paris, crossed the center line of C.R. 146, struck a bridge guardrail, and then dropped into a creek below near C.R. 33 around 12:35 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Dickess was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for leg and shoulder pain, police said. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license and for driving left of the center line.
ARRESTS
—Justin Hernandez, 33, 290 Cook St., Millersburg, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 65000 block of U.S. 33 around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.
—Erikberto Mendoza, 27, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a handgun without a license following a traffic stop at North Greene Road and Cedar Drive around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
—William Roy, 34, Benton Harbor, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at West Plans Drive and Elkhart Road around 11:50 p.m. Friday. Roy was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
—James Lawson, 39, 203 S. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy after police responded to a call about the incident around 3:55 p.m. Friday.
—James Cavender, 25, 23893 Wilshire Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at West Pike and High streets around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Cavender was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped, police said.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 38-year-old man at Lippert Components Inc., 2602 College Ave., around 7:25 a.m. Saturday.
BATTERY
Ryan Golden, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered at his home in the 1200 block of South 16th Street around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Golden did not report any injuries.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
Goshen police responded to the sounds of gunfire that were both heard by an officer during a traffic stop and by a man who reported the sounds around 11:25 p.m. Friday. Police apparently investigated the area of the 1100 block of North Indiana Avenue, according to a report, and were unable to find any damages or additional evidence.
INTIMIDATION
An Elkhart woman reported to Goshen police she was intimidated and harassed by a person with a gun while driving in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road around 2:20 p.m. Friday. Police forwarded charges against a 48-year-old man for review, according to a police report.
THEFT
Ricardo Alcocer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police five catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at Eagle Tire, 706 Logan St., around 1:50 p.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Taylor Gerhart, Cromwell, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
James Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mailbox was struck at his home, 102 N. Ninth St., around 7:20 a.m. Saturday.