POLICE NEWS

Feb. 8—ARREST REPORTS

—David Corona De La Rosa, 28, and Stephanie Camilo, 25, both of 1117 Tramore Circle, Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery while at their home at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday. They were booked into the county jail.

THEFT REPORTS

—Mindy Morehead, executive director of Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network, contacted Goshen police at 9 a.m. Monday to report a burglary that occurred at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 502 N. Main St., sometime during the overnight hours.

—Bradley Flores, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 3:48 p.m. Monday to report that items were stolen from out of his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 2654 Alpine Fir Lane sometime during the overnight hours.

FRAUD REPORTS

—Whitney Dixon, treasurer for Goshen Community Schools, told Goshen police she discovered two forged checks had been written on the school corporation's account at 10:36 a.m. Monday.

—A representative of Harrison Hauling Inc. Yellow Creek Gravel Services, 64341 C.R. 11, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County police at 10:50 a.m. Monday to report that the business had been the victim of fraudulent activity sometime between 1 p.m. Feb. 2 and 10:30 a.m. Monday.

—Michael Miles of Wave Express, 65856 U.S. 33, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County police at 2:47 p.m. Monday to report that the business had paid someone $3,875 for a job that was not completed after it was discovered the person had forged a signature on documents stating the job had been completed. The incident reportedly occurred Jan. 24.

FOUND PROPERTY REPORTS

—Goshen police were notified of a handgun that was found in the 1000 block of West Plymouth Avenue at 8 a.m. Monday.