POLICE NEWS: 15-year-old arrested on marijuana possession charge

Mar. 30—A 15-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana while at Goshen Junior High School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., Goshen, at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

ARRESTS—Christian M. Portillo, 25, 60147 Pembrook Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday.

THEFTS

—Carla Wirth, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3 p.m. Tuesday to report that her medication had been stolen.

—A representative of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8 p.m. Tuesday to report a shoplifting incident.

—A representative of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday to report a shoplifting incident that occurred Saturday.

BURGLARY

—Elisiel Guerrero, 813 E. Douglas St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday to report that tools had been stolen from his yard shed sometime during the past week.

CRASHES

—An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Austin Ruff, 26, South Bend, was driving his vehicle east on Ind. 120 when he collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped facing east on Ind. 120 at the C.R. 15 intersection. The driver of the second vehicle, Deborah Stitt, 70, Elkhart, complained of lower back pain as a result of the collision. Ruff was uninjured.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Kelcie Rose, 27, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the 100 block of West Pike Street early Tuesday morning. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information, according to police.

AWOL

—A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:47 p.m. Monday to report that Christopher Allen Baker, 50, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 3 a.m. Monday and is now considered absent without leave.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—A representative of Choice Homes contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:47 p.m. Monday to report that someone vandalized several homes in the 20000 block of Matthew Drive, Milford, sometime between 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday.