POLICE NEWS: 3-year-old Goshen girl injured in crash

Apr. 7—A 3-year-old Goshen girl was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County.

According to Elkhart County deputies, Denicia Coronado, 27, Goshen, was driving her vehicle west on C.R. 20, west of Minuteman Way, when she collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped suddenly in front of her due to the actions of another driver.

A passenger in Coronado's vehicle, the 3-year-old girl, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of neck pain resulting from the collision. Coronado and the driver of the second vehicle, a 17-year-old Elkhart boy, were uninjured.

Coronado was cited for following too closely.

ARRESTS

—Richard Pietrariu, 20, 64293 Meadow Ridge Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of River and Indiana avenues at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday. He was released pending a court date.

—Jory Hartzog, 25, 762 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Lois Flynn, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while parked in the parking lot of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.

—Teresa Blosser, 1408 Bradford Court, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone driving a white Dodge passenger car collided with her vehicle while in the area of Ind. 19 and U.S. 20 and then left the scene without exchanging information.

THEFTS

—Jimena Gomez, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole the temporary license plate from off of her vehicle while it was parked at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen.

—A representative of Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., contacted Goshen police at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a student's bicycle that occurred sometime between March 30 and Tuesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Karla Flores, 110 Blackport Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone damaged her property.