POLICE NEWS: Animal deaths investigated at local property

Jun. 14—A loose herd of goats has led to a state and local investigation into dead animals on a property near Bristol.

A passerby had reported to Elkhart County finding the goats in the roadway, and that they had come from a property, 19803 U.S. 20, on Friday. While trying to contact the property owner, the passerby found several dead animals along with what a police report described as an "unbearable" stench at the site.

The Sheriff's Office, the Elkhart County Humane Society and the Indiana Board of Animal Health are investigating the situation, police said.

ARRESTS

—Jessi Wagner, 33, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and criminal recklessness after police responded to a situation at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 1:45 a.m. Monday. According to a police report, Wagner had also allegedly fired a gun during the incident.

—Miguel Garcia, 49, 210 E. Clinton St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

—Joseph Olivo, 41, 311 W. Fourth St., Milford, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at C.R. 11 and C.R. 142 near Foraker around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. A passenger in the vehicle, Michelle Balentine, 38, South Bend, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Alma Ochoa, 46, 558 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and Jefferson Parkway near Goshen around 2 a.m. Sunday.

—Samuel MacDowell, 22, Fowlerville, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 12600 block of C.R. 42 in Millersburg around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

Story continues

CRASH

Justin Miller, Middlebury, crashed the motorcycle he was driving when he struck a turkey that was in the road on C.R. 22 near C.R. 127 around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release. The motorcycle slid a few feet after striking the bird.

Miller and a 7-year-old boy, who was riding on the motorcycle with him, were both taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment or non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE

Jessica Peachey, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she heard sounds of gunfire outside her home, 21769 C.R. 45, around 6 a.m. Saturday. She later found shell casings outside, a report shows.

INMATE TRAFFICKING

Elkhart County police are investigating possible attempts to traffic with inmates at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, between June 4 and Thursday, according to a report.

THEFTS

—Hayden Pieri, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle from Linway Plaza, 514 W. Lincoln Ave., sometime early Sunday morning.

—Colleen Schoff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen from 517 New York St. sometime between Saturday and Sunday.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Robert Cutter reported to Elkhart County police a person shot his truck following a road rage incident in the area of C.R. 18 and Vee Jay Street near Elkhart around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Citlali Gallegos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a chain link fence was cut at LG Automotive, 1515 W. Wilden Ave., around 11:10 a.m. Sunday.

RUNAWAY

Staff at Bashor Children's Home reported to Elkhart County police a 17-year-old boy left the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 7:55 p.m. Sunday.

FRAUD

Albert Kuhns, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police he was scammed out of $800 by a telephone caller around 11:10 a.m. Saturday.