POLICE NEWS: Arrest made in Elkhart after high-speed chase

Feb. 27—A 43-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies after a high-speed chase across county lines.

According to Elkhart County deputies, Christopher Solley-Mead, 43, was initially noted by police for traveling at a high-rate of speed and then disregarding a stop sign.

Police said Solley-Mead was traveling in a 2004 Grand Prix at the time, around 10:45 a.m. Monday, near C.R. 3 and La Rue Street. He continued onto Old U.S. 33, passing vehicles on the right and driving into oncoming traffic.

Solley-Mead allegedly then continued into St. Joseph County, where his vehicle collided with a 2019 F-150 head-on at the intersection of Lincolnway East and Capital Avenue, and fled on foot.

After police apprehended him, the man is also accused of biting an officer's arm. Solley-Mead was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while suspended prior, and an existing warrant for theft.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is also requesting charges in St. Joseph County for resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot causing injury, battery on a law enforcement officer, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

HIT-AND-RUN

Theodore Brubaker, of Mishawaka, contacted Goshen police at 4:51 a.m. Monday to report a hit-and-run at Pike and Third streets where he said a woman he knew pushed her vehicle into his and left.

ARRESTS

— A 33-year-old Osceola woman was arrested by Goshen police after a traffic accident in the 2500 block of Lincolnway East, and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, at 12:49 p.m. Monday.

— A 33-year-old woman was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of a hypodermic needle at 1:34 p.m. Monday after she was found slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle at Bender's gas station, 52019 C.R. 5, Elkhart.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

— A 30-year-old Elkhart woman reported to Goshen police at 8:16 p.m. Monday that someone vandalized her vehicle while it was parked at 4522 Elkhart Road.

— Goshen police were called to 7-Eleven, 2220 Elkhart Road, at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday for a theft. The store clerk said two people came in looking suspicious and intentionally spilled milk all over the floor.

— A 48-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Feb. 15 and Feb. 25 a theft, burglary, and act of criminal mischief occurred in the 28000 block of C.R. 3.

BURGLARY

A 24-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County police that between 8 p.m. Feb. 24 and 1 a.m. Feb. 25 someone entered her home in the 60000 block of Missouri Avenue in Goshen and used a camera to peep into her bedroom.

THEFT

— A Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 9:58 a.m. Monday someone removed the license plate from his vehicle overnight in the 500 block of East Jefferson Street.

— A 48-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 12:18 p.m. Sunday someone stole his license plate from his home in the 23000 block of C.R. 28 in Elkhart.

— Two women in Middlebury reported to Elkhart County deputies that two men broke into their vehicles in the 13000 block of Shaveno Peak Drive.

— A 28-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday someone stole his white 2018 Subaru Legacy from his driveway in the 55000 block of Alverstone Drive.

— An 18-year-old reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 and 6 p.m. Feb. 22 someone stole items from his backpack at Northridge High School, 56779 Northridge Drive, Middlebury.

FRAUD

A 53-year-old Goshen man reported to Goshen police an attempted fraud at 3:32 p.m. Monday.