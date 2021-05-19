POLICE NEWS: Arrests reported by local police

May 18—Police reported a few arrests locally.

—Jessie VanWormer, 31, 2820 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy after police responded to the 700 block of West Pike Street around 7:25 p.m. Monday.

—Kenneth Farley, 49, 58686 C.R. 19, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of resisting law enforcement and false informing after police said he ran from his home while officers were there to serve an arrest warrant around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Farley was jailed on the charges as well as the warrant.

—Trey Johnson, 26, 57355 C.R. 19, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said he was found passed out in a stopped truck in an alley in the 500 block of South Main Street around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

BURGLARY

Robert Pedzinski and Brittany Pedzinski reported to Goshen police a burglary that occurred at their home, 122 Redspire Blvd., around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—Bennie Gayfield, Goshen reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen from a home, 412 N. Second St., around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

—Dennis Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from Hoosier House Furnishings, 220 Blackport Drive, sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

—Brian Zubkoff, South Bend, reported to Goshen police Monday a theft from Thompson's Towing, 1407 Chicago Ave., at an unknown time.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police responded to a Kroger where a person had received a trespassing warning at the store, 209 Chicago Ave., around 9:55 p.m. Monday. The person had left the scene before police arrived.

FRAUD

Emersen Earhart, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Saturday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Feb. 17 and April 28.