POLICE NEWS: Arrests reported from weekend

Oct. 4—Local police reported a few arrests from the weekend.

—Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old boy on a charge of speed contest after the vehicle he was driving was stopped at Elkhart and Greene roads around 9:05 p.m. Sunday. The boy was released to his parents with a citation to appear in court.

—Yamil Rivera Martinez, 20, 780 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Jackson Street and Wilson Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Rivera Martinez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Brandon Mendoza, 23, 18857 Sample Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 8:10 p.m. Sunday. Mendoza was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Rickie Stevens, 60, 500 Mercer Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at 502 Bloomingdale Drive in Bristol around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

—Randy Becker, 54, Bunker Hill, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and battery to a public safety official, as well as on a warrant from Noble County following a foot pursuit in the 6600 block of C.R. 550 East around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29.

Police said an officer had gone to a home in that area as part of an investigation, which led to the officer chasing Becker. During the pursuit, police said Becker threw an object at the officer's face and caused an injury. Two people in the area helped the officer stop Becker before he was arrested, the report shows.

BATTERY

Geraldo Moreno reported to Elkhart County police he had been battered in a possible road rage incident at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ind. 15 around 5:50 p.m. Friday.

DRUG INVESTIGATION

Elkhart County police found people were in possession of a substance that looked like a controlled substance after police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of C.R. 11 and C.R. 48 near Nappanee around 8 a.m. Saturday. Police said charges will be sought through the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office.

THEFTS

—Ashlee Wardlow, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two tires were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 2705 Briarwood Blvd. Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

—Dean Anderson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mo-ped was stolen from his home, 525 E. Douglas St., around 6:50 a.m. Sunday.

—Veniman Kulish reported to Elkhart County police his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen after he left a person test-drive it from a home, 52940 York Hills Drive, near Middlebury around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Brian Garay, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a three-vehicle crash in the 900 block of North Main Street around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. The driver of one of the vehicles left the scene shortly after the crash, according to a report.

TRESPASSING

—Staff at Meijer issued a trespassing warning to a juvenile boy at the store, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Goshen police.

—Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 60-year-old man at a home, 1312 S. 13th St., around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.