POLICE NEWS: Battery incidents reported in Goshen

Nov. 9—Two men reported incidents where they were battered in Goshen Monday.

—Idriss Youssouf, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a person hit him in the face with a baseball bat while he was walking in the 300 block of Park Avenue around 5:35 p.m. Youssouf was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for an injury from the bat, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

—Gary Kinchen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered over an easement dispute in the 700 block of South 10th Street around 7:25 a.m. Kinchen was not injured, police said.

TRESPASSING

Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person after responding to a call about an irate employee at Supreme Corp., 2572 E. Kercher Road, around 11:20 a.m. Monday. Police also took a report of battery in the case, a document shows.

THEFT

Staff at Speedway reported to Goshen police a theft from the gas station, 1906 Lincolnway East, around 4:55 p.m. Monday.

FRAUD

Hillary Flores, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday she was defrauded when she sold a product online.