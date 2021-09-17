POLICE NEWS: Battery reported at local apartment

Sep. 17—One man was injured in a battery incident Wednesday night.

Steven Veidol, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered by a suspect at an apartment in the 300 block of Arbor Court around 9:50 p.m.

Veidol was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for several injuries from the altercation, police said in a report. The suspect was also taken to Goshen Hospital for evaluation.

THEFTS

—Staff at Wired Computer Solutions reported to Elkhart County police a computer, valued at $475, was stolen from the business, 23631 U.S. 33, near Dunlap around noon Wednesday.

—Staff at Phillips 66 reported to Goshen police cigarettes were stolen from the gas station, 224 N. Main St., around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

—Staff at Supreme Corp. reported to Goshen police the theft of catalytic converters from the business, 2572 E. Kercher Road, around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

—Aubrey Leonard, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police the license plate was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at her apartment, 68443 Main St., sometime between 7 p.m. Monday and 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

—Daniel Yoder reported to Elkhart County police Monday a revolver was stolen from his wife's car sometime between 2015 and Sept. 10.

—Randall Lokun reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his home, 23032 C.R. 28, sometime between Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.

BURGLARY

Devin Collins reported to Elkhart County police a burglary to his garage, 56638 C.R. 19, near Bristol that occurred sometime between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

ARRESTS

Otis Jones, 61, and Doris Evans, 63, both of 314 N. Second St., Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Jones and Evans were released at the scene with citations to appear in court.

FRAUD

Mabel Edwards, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a scam where she lost money around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.