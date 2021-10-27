POLICE NEWS: Bicyclist injured in crash

Oct. 27—A bicyclist was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart Monday afternoon.

A man in his early 50s turned from Baldwin Court and onto East Bristol Street when he apparently rode into the path of an oncoming car and was struck around 2:45 p.m., Elkhart police said in a news release.

The bicyclist was injured and was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. The release stated he was in critical condition.

The woman driving the car and her passenger did not report any injuries, police said.

No names were released in the report.

ARREST

Anthony Ambrose, 40, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of false informing as well as on a warrant following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of West Wilden Avenue around 7:55 p.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—Kelsey Stevens, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

—Goshen police received a report Monday about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, last Thursday.

—Staff at New Paris Church of the Nazarene reported to Elkhart County police a trash bin was stolen from the church, 67136 Ind. 15, sometime between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Keith Mishler reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle crashed into and damaged a NIPSCO utility pole at U.S. 33 and C.R. 40 around 6:05 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

—Jennifer Furney, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at a Forest River RV plant, 2422 Century Drive, around 1:20 p.m. Monday.

NEGLECT OF A DEPENDENT

Elkhart County police reported a suspect was allegedly neglecting a dependent during a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 18 around 10:45 p.m. Friday. The report doesn't provide any names or indicate whether any enforcement actions were taken.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Keith Mishler reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle crashed into and damaged a NIPSCO utility pole at U.S. 33 and C.R. 40 around 6:05 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

Story continues

—Jennifer Furney, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at a Forest River RV plant, 2422 Century Drive, around 1:20 p.m. Monday.

—Jasmin Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her vehicle while it was parked on the street at her home, 1305 S. 12th St., sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

THEFTS

—Kelsey Stevens, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

—Goshen police received a report Monday about a theft that occurred at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, last Thursday.

—Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a case of possible theft at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 3:35 p.m. Sunday.

—Staff at New Paris Church of the Nazarene reported to Elkhart County police a trash bin was stolen from the church, 67136 Ind. 15, sometime between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20.

—Delbert Raeder, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was stolen from his home, 63658 C.R. 19, sometime between April 7 and Thursday.

CONVERSION

Richard Klase reported to Elkhart County police a person took his minivan sometime between mid-September and Saturday and refused to return to it to 12648 York Hills Drive near Middlebury. The vehicle was later located in Sturgis, Michigan, police said in a report.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Jim Long, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a sidewalk was vandalized in the 500 block of Middlebury Street around 2:35 p.m. Monday.

—Goshen police responded to a call about tires that were slashed on a vehicle parked at a home, 1310 Cedarbrook Court, around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.