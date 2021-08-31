POLICE NEWS: Bomb squads called into investigate abandoned pressure cooker

Aug. 31—Concerns about an apparently errant pressure cooker brought local bomb squad officers to a store in Goshen on Monday morning.

Staff at Family Dollar called Goshen police to report a suspicious object was outside the business, 1907 Elkhart Road, around 11 a.m., police said. Officers from the Elkhart Police Department and Indiana State Police explosive disposal teams were then called in to investigate.

The commander of Elkhart's bomb team said a pressure cooker had been left outside the store's grill tank refill cage. A bomb robot X-rayed the device and found it was empty and didn't present a danger.

The scene was cleared around 2:45 p.m., police said.

ARMED ROBBERY

Herman Jacquez, Shipshewana, reported to Elkhart County police he was robbed at gunpoint and had his wallet stolen at a gas station, 52019 C.R. 5, near Elkhart, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Isabel Sandoval-Hernandez reported to Elkhart County police a person intimidated her with a gun before firing it near her at Ind. 15 and C.R. 46 around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

CRASH

A car driven by Vern Zentz, Wakarusa, collided with a car driven by Ricky Hall Jr., Goshen, after Zentz pulled onto Ind. 119 from C.R. 7 around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Zentz was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for chest pain, police said. He was also cited for failing to yield to traffic.

Hall did not report any injuries.

ARREST

Ryan Smythe, 31, 12750 N. 825 East, Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash near 65706 C.R. 27 around 5:25 p.m. Friday.

THEFTS

—Staff at Lippert Components Inc. reported to Goshen police early Monday morning a case of theft that occurred during the night shift at the plant, 2475 E. Kercher Road. Police investigated and learned items had been stolen from three people's vehicles while a fourth person's vehicle had been entered.

—Norma Ordonez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several items were stolen from her back yard at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

—Carmen Ortiz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her restaurant at the Old Bag Factory, 1100 N. Chicago Ave., around 10:55 a.m. Sunday.

BURGLARY

Madison Keaffaber reported to Elkhart County police that about $1,200 and a gun were stolen during a burglary to a home, 16551 C.R. 40, Goshen, sometime between 10 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Goshen police responded to a call about damage to a door at Vala Marketing, 119 1/2 S. Main St., around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Zachary Holmes reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was sideswiped by a maroon Chevrolet pickup truck at Ind. 13 and C.R. 26 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Ryan Snyder, 40, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Aug. 25.