POLICE NEWS: Bomb squads called into investigate abandoned pressure cooker

Sep. 1—Concerns about an apparently errant pressure cooker brought local bomb squad officers to a store in Goshen on Monday morning.

Staff at Family Dollar called Goshen police to report a suspicious object was outside the business, 1907 Elkhart Road, around 11 a.m., police said. Officers from the Elkhart Police Department and Indiana State Police explosive disposal teams were then called in to investigate.

The commander of Elkhart's bomb team said a pressure cooker had been left outside the store's grill tank refill cage. A bomb robot X-rayed the device and found it was empty and didn't present a danger.

The scene was cleared around 2:45 p.m., police said.

ARMED ROBBERY

Herman Jacquez, Shipshewana, reported to Elkhart County police he was robbed at gunpoint and had his wallet stolen at a gas station, 52019 C.R. 5, near Elkhart around 2 a.m. Sunday.

BATTERY

Benjamin Bryan reported to Goshen police he was battered by a male he didn't know near the intersection of Lincolnway East and Eisenhower Drive North around 4:45 p.m. Police said Bryan was in pain but declined to seek medical treatment.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Isabel Sandoval-Hernandez reported to Elkhart County police a person intimidated her with a gun before firing it near her at Ind. 15 and C.R. 46 around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

CRASHES

—An SUV driven by Jean Felty, Middlebury, left the side of C.R. 12 and struck a tree near San Jose Boulevard west of Elkhart around 6 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Felty was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police said. The release also noted Felty had medical conditions prior to the crash.

—A car driven by Vern Zentz, Wakarusa, collided with a car driven by Ricky Hall Jr., Goshen, after Zentz pulled onto Ind. 119 from C.R. 7 around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.

Zentz was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for chest pain, police said. He was also cited for failing to yield to traffic.

Hall did not report any injuries.

ARRESTS

—Phayboun Linsomphou, 59, 1611 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at C.R. 6 and Stryker Street around 9:05 p.m. Monday.

—Ryan Smythe, 31, 12750 N. 825 East, Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash near 65706 C.R. 27 around 5:25 p.m. Friday.

ANIMAL CRUELTY

Staff at the Elkhart County Humane Shelter reported to Goshen police a case of animal cruelty occurring in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 1:35 p.m. Monday.

THEFTS

—Charly Serano Andrade, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a check from a home, 1303 S. 14th St., around 4:25 p.m. Monday.

—Martha Gonzalez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an unauthorized withdrawal was made from her checking account around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

—David Hall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a gun was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at an apartment, 2732 Pinewood Drive, around 11:55 a.m. Monday.

—Rodney Silcox reported to Elkhart County police his 1993 GMC Sierra was stolen from a home, 18768 Fourth St., in New Paris last Thursday.

—Staff at Lippert Components Inc. reported to Goshen police early Monday morning a case of theft that occurred during the night shift at the plant, 2475 E. Kercher Road. Police investigated and learned items had been stolen from three people's vehicles while a fourth person's vehicle had been entered.

—Norma Ordonez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several items were stolen from her back yard at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

—Camen Ortiz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her restaurant at the Old Bag Factory, 1100 N. Chicago Ave., around 10:55 a.m. Sunday.

BURGLARY

Madison Keaffaber reported to Elkhart County police that about $1,200 and a gun were stolen during a burglary to a home, 16551 C.R. 40, sometime between 10 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Goshen police responded to a call about damage to a door at Vala Marketing, 119 1/2 S. Main St., around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

HIT-AND-RUNS

—Mark Guerrero, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a pickup truck hauling a trailer struck his vehicle while it was parked in front of his home at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

—Zachary Holmes reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was sideswiped by a maroon Chevrolet pickup truck at Ind. 13 and C.R. 26 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

FRAUD

Cheryl Hines, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud involving her bank account around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Ryan Snyder, 40, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Aug. 25.